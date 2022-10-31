Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 506 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $58.30 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Recommended Stories

