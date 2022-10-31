Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $235,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $14,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CASY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $231.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $231.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

