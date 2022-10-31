Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 243,799 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,799 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $4,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 173,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 34,837 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. MY Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF alerts:

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.42. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.