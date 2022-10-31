Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,653,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,403,000 after acquiring an additional 104,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after purchasing an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 918,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 156,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CNA Financial by 3.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,081,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 76,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,021,214.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,806,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,851,395.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of CNA stock opened at $42.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

