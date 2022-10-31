Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 354,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SLM were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of SLM by 11.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of SLM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $551,000. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on SLM in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

SLM Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLM opened at $16.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.23. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.15.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

About SLM

(Get Rating)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

Featured Articles

