DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 75,804 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,804 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after buying an additional 958,619 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after buying an additional 4,211,422 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,731,000 after buying an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

In other Pinterest news, CEO William J. Ready acquired 222,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.47 per share, with a total value of $5,000,720.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,720.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO William J. Ready purchased 222,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,720.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,720.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,509 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,148 over the last ninety days. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINS opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

