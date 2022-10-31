Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 19,280 Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 175.70 and a beta of 0.88.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

