V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on V.F. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE VFC opened at $28.27 on Thursday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $78.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. This is an increase from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.19%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

