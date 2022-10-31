MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 12.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 25.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,623,000 after buying an additional 114,210 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in MSA Safety by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

MSA Safety Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,406,209.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 885 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $115,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,413. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 28,767 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $3,627,806.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,406,209.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSA opened at $132.06 on Monday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $157.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.47.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

About MSA Safety

(Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

