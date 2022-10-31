Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,186,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth $7,925,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $6.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $29.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 9,431.58%. Research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

