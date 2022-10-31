Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.91 Million Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,346 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.33% of LiveRamp worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on LiveRamp from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.