Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.