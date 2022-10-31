Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,900 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 29.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 23.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,005,000 after buying an additional 78,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on COLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Shares of COLB stock opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $37.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.81%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

