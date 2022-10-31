Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.79 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Hexcel worth $5,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 15.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 6,951.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL stock opened at $55.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.26.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HXL. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

