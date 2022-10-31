Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,538 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $119.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

