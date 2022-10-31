Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 61.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $910,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $379,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,392,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $286,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,694.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,205 shares of company stock worth $1,910,205 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.53%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

