MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU opened at $28.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

