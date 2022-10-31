Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,045 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of LCI Industries worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 436.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 20.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of LCII opened at $108.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day moving average of $113.82. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.66.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.89. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on LCI Industries from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About LCI Industries

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.