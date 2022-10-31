Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Timothy Triche sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $47,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,117.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on LTC Properties to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

LTC stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.61%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

