Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,200 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kontoor Brands worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KTB. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KTB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

NYSE:KTB opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.11. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. This is a positive change from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

