Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $83.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.95. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

