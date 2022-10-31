Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $5.91 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 193.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Performance

BBCA stock opened at $57.40 on Monday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.