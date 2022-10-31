AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMF. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 386,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 191.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,153,000 after purchasing an additional 192,265 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 268,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,952,000 after acquiring an additional 37,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 97.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 36,329 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $85.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $83.13 and a 52-week high of $130.46.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

