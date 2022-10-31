Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 382.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 408,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after buying an additional 324,138 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.7% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 36.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 150,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after buying an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Kellogg Price Performance

Shares of K opened at $76.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 903,893 shares of company stock valued at $66,530,146. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

