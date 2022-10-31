Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,356 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 321.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,423,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $947,281,000 after buying an additional 672,485 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 837,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,166,000 after purchasing an additional 498,838 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $96,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCA stock opened at $807.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $830.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $738.78. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.99.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 2.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

