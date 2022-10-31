Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,610 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 33.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SRC stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.74%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

