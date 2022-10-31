ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $1,234,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $24.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.11. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $36.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Stephens started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

