Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,508 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2,037.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 861,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 820,955 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,699,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,761,000 after buying an additional 614,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 728,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,807,000 after buying an additional 414,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.97. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.46.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

