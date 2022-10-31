Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stake Raised by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 11.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 46.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $909,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 19.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $4,230,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ZM. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZM opened at $84.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,008.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $169,954.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,061.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,881,008.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,778 shares of company stock worth $647,247 in the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.