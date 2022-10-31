Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL opened at $2,319.12 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $946.29 and a 1 year high of $2,319.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,901.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,680.51.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.