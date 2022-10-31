Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,665 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMF. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 50.13%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on OneMain from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

