Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Comerica Bank grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 560,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,995,000 after acquiring an additional 53,332 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR opened at $166.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $129.06 and a 12-month high of $276.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

KWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quaker Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

