AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $91.44 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.62.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

