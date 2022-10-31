Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,131,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,618,000 after buying an additional 1,265,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at $26,044,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in FOX by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,894,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,778,000 after purchasing an additional 501,697 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOXA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.85.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

