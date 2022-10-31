Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 91.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 976 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $163.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $127.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 21.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

