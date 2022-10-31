Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,979 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,384,653 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $254,511,000 after purchasing an additional 77,179 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,644,251 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $71,712,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,468,862 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 79,182 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,129,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,631,487 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 371,744 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tripadvisor

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.82 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.