Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 345,245 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,245 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of TEGNA worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $784,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 72,912 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 154.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 434,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 264,002 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TGNA opened at $20.61 on Monday. TEGNA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

