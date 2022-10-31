FDx Advisors Inc. Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $59.54 on Monday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $159.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

