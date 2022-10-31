Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 464 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DAL stock opened at $34.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAL. Raymond James upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.