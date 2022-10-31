Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYZ. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,760,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 47,278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PYZ opened at $79.86 on Monday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $104.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

