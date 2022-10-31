Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 142.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TAN stock opened at $70.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $55.54 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.