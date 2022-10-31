Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,413 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,135,000 after acquiring an additional 136,229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,634,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 47,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.