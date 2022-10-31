Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Chart Industries worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 970.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 203.5% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $7,964,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $225.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.77.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $212.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 175.75 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $218.95.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

