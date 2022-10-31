Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.36.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $284.29 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $285.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.