VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $21.66 on Monday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $25.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49.

