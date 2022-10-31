Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 593 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $461.93 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.52 and a 200-day moving average of $477.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.