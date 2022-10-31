Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 593 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.13, for a total transaction of $948,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,903,540.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Chemed Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $461.93 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $460.52 and a 200-day moving average of $477.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.54.
Chemed Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.45%.
Chemed Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemed (CHE)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.