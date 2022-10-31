Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.19% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 72,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 702.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 374,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Advisory LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,937,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.16. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $61.74.

