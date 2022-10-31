Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 3,504 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 708,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DCF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 95.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter valued at $297,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 44.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,581 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DCF opened at $7.19 on Monday. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

