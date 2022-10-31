Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 222.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,326 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 712.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,282,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,024 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,722,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,041 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after purchasing an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,778,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $139,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 301,163 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,551,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 2.1 %

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $3,301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,688 shares of company stock worth $4,716,040. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $66.97 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

