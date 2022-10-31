VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,082,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,314,000 after buying an additional 1,382,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,963,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,600 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,182,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,991,000 after purchasing an additional 96,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,023,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $26.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.71. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $33.42.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd.

